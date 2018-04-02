Traders sold shares of Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $72.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $2.89 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares had the 30th highest net out-flow for the day. Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares traded up $2.04 for the day and closed at $31.50

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th.

Get Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares by 880.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares by 4,609.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) on Strength (SPXS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/traders-sell-shares-of-direxion-daily-large-cap-bear-3x-shares-spxs-on-strength-spxs.html.

About Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.