Traders Sell Shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY) on Strength (UVXY)

Traders sold shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) on strength during trading on Monday. $221.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $227.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.00 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF traded up $2.65 for the day and closed at $21.18

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/traders-sell-shares-of-proshares-trust-ultra-vix-short-term-futures-etf-uvxy-on-strength-uvxy.html.

ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.