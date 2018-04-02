TransferCoin (TX) Price Reaches $1.34

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $294,886.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00019241 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,403,210 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

