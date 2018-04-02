Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.08 billion to $29.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $30.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.84. 2,122,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,069. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37,690.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $13,228,139.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,543,931.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,440,113.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock worth $28,688,023 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

