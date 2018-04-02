Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

NYSE:TVPT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $2,049.27, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $2,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,135.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon A. Wilson acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $99,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $277,210.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,588,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 824,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 1,168,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

