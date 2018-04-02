Tribal Group (LON:TRB) had its target price upped by Investec from GBX 95 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TRB opened at GBX 81 ($1.12) on Thursday. Tribal Group has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.31).

WARNING: “Tribal Group (LON:TRB) PT Raised to GBX 100” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tribal-group-trb-pt-raised-to-gbx-100-updated.html.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides software and services for education management. The Company’s segments include Product Development and Customer Services (PD&CS), Implementation Services (IS), Professional and Business Solutions (PBS) and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.