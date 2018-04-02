Trident Group Hits Market Capitalization of $87,092.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $87,092.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00693080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00177514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,524 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.