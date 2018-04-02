Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0934 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $31.13 million and $759,346.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00699619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00166478 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

