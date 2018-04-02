Truckcoin (TRK) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Truckcoin (CURRENCY:TRK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Truckcoin has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truckcoin has a total market cap of $238,668.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Truckcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truckcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.71 or 0.04281450 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007164 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012478 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Truckcoin Profile

TRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2014. Truckcoin’s total supply is 178,848,564 coins. Truckcoin’s official Twitter account is @truckcoin_v2. The official website for Truckcoin is truckcoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Truck Coin is a Proof or Work and a Proof of Stake crypto currency with a very high PoS rate at 200% The block time is 90 seconds and the team are looking to develop an android wallet in the near future. “

Truckcoin Coin Trading

Truckcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Truckcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truckcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truckcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

