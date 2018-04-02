TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $385,149.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $385,149.00 and $1,191.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00203560 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00126280 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00130774 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018161 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011963 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,598,684 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

