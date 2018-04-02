Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $2,260.61, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance.

