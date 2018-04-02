Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

TNP stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 173,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,089. The stock has a market cap of $296.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $106.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 1.34%. research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

