Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS: TSGTY) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tsingtao Brewery to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tsingtao Brewery $3.93 billion $123.40 million N/A Tsingtao Brewery Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 31.78

Tsingtao Brewery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tsingtao Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Tsingtao Brewery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A Tsingtao Brewery Competitors 5.91% 8.13% 4.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tsingtao Brewery Competitors 82 295 288 14 2.34

As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Tsingtao Brewery’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tsingtao Brewery has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 53.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsingtao Brewery’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tsingtao Brewery rivals beat Tsingtao Brewery on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a beer producer and distributor in China. The Company’s segments include Shandong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Shandong and surrounding regions; Huanan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in South China; Huabei segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in North China; Huadong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in East China; Dongnan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Southeast China; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Markets segment, which is engaged in the distribution of beer in Hong Kong, Macau and other overseas markets.

