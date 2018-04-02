Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in TSYS (NYSE:TSS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TSYS were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $915,773,000 after purchasing an additional 427,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TSYS by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,210,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,778,000 after purchasing an additional 200,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TSYS by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,186,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TSYS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 97,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $235,857.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $666,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 692,200 shares of company stock worth $59,978,168. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSS opened at $86.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15,675.65, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. TSYS has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. TSYS had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $870.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that TSYS will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TSYS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price target on TSYS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of TSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

TSYS Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

