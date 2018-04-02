Tucows (TCX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tucows earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.1779463993755 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $592.98, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 6.78%. Tucows’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Tucows announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,123.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

