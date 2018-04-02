Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report $565.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $568.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.30 million. Tupperware Brands reported sales of $554.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year sales of $565.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a positive return on equity of 160.65% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $588.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $422,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,894,000 after acquiring an additional 110,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $10,262,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands (TUP) opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,510.36, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.21%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

