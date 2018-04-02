Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Tupperware Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Tupperware Brands has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tupperware Brands to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $2,473.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $588.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.99 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 160.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $422,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/tupperware-brands-co-tup-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-68-on-april-5th-updated-updated.html.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.