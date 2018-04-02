Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $22,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 87.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 81.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $67,376.44, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.