Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,730 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armando M. Codina purchased 6,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $178.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,730 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/twin-capital-management-inc-acquires-2730-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.