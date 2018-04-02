Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 43.7191042290289 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,353,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,612,166. Twitter has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $21,783.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $443,446.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,291,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,389,543.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,263,832 shares of company stock valued at $72,702,748. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

