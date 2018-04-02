Twitter (TWTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Pivotal Research from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Twitter to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.51.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.01. 36,828,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,676. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $21,783.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $409,688.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,186 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $28,985.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,263,832 shares of company stock worth $72,702,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Twitter by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twitter by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

