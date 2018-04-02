Expedia Inc (EXPE) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,863 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 62,157 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Expedia worth $29,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expedia by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Expedia by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,763.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Expedia Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Expedia in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Expedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.63 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

