Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $9.52 Million Position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 419.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 5,115.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 136,128,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 133,518,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $79,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.56 on Monday. Unilever plc has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4452 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

