Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 249,532 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,532 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Brink’s worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 58.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 323,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 646.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.18 per share, with a total value of $252,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.87 per share, with a total value of $151,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,221.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

BCO opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,608.55, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Brink’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

