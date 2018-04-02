Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $4.14 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

