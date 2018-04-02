Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,461 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 98,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $215,003.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 22,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,054,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,042 shares of company stock worth $3,554,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,938.20, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/two-sigma-advisers-lp-trims-stake-in-houlihan-lokey-hli.html.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.