Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 20,796 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Aspen Technology worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,298,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 203,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,379. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $5,675.27, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

