MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,862 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.40% of MFA Financial worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MFA Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in MFA Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 675,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA opened at $7.53 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3,000.13, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 69.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 101.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on MFA Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

