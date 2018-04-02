Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Wesco Aircraft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,211,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 544,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAIR stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.01, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.53.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.96 million. Wesco Aircraft had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Makaira Partners Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $2,180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 893,610 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,718. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Longbow Research started coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

