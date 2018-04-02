Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,983 GMS Inc (GMS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,165,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 374,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 974,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 934,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in GMS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 893,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. Instinet started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GMS to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

NYSE GMS opened at $30.56 on Monday. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,253.91, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.70.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,072,322.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,854,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 495,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,229,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

