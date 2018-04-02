Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3,803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.58 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,844.57, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

