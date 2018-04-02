Tyman (TYMN) Given New GBX 385 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.66) to GBX 385 ($5.32) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TYMN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 385 ($5.32) to GBX 390 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.90) price objective (down previously from GBX 405 ($5.60)) on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyman in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 397 ($5.48) price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tyman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392.13 ($5.42).

Tyman stock remained flat at $GBX 298 ($4.12) during trading hours on Thursday. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 387 ($5.35).

In other Tyman news, insider James Brotherton sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £16,570.08 ($22,893.17).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. The company operates in three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and Schlegel International. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures and distributes window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

