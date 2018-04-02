U.CASH Market Cap Achieves $10.18 Million (CRYPTO:UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, U.CASH has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. U.CASH has a market cap of $10.18 million and $8,125.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U.CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U.CASH alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00697817 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00176199 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030100 BTC.

About U.CASH

U.CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,678,441 tokens. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U.CASH’s official website is u.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “U.CASH is a peer-to-peer network of retail service providers (converters) combined with online and mobile applications (apps) targeted towards financial services and inclusion. It allows any person in the world to access bank-like services without the actual need to interact with a banks. The U.CASH (UCASH) token is a universal access key which gives users access to services on the Ucash network as well as advanced functionalities. This token will be distributed using an Initial Bounty Offering (IBO) model to enable more equitable access. Initially, UCASH will be created and distributed during the IBO period using the ERC20 standard on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once the IBO is concluded, U.CASH will also create the equivalent amount of UCASH on various blockchains including Bitcoin and others. “

U.CASH Token Trading

U.CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for U.CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.CASH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.