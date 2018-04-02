U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “US AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC., is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. Through the Company’s network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. U.S. Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

U.S. Auto Parts (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. U.S. Auto Parts had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 439,092 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,122,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 287,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 163,828 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

