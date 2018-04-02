Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Share Price

News coverage about U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Concrete earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.1360794843526 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $1,006.04, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $341.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.33 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.91%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $41,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $741,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,905,229.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,927 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

