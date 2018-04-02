Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €31.70 Price Target at UBS

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €31.70 ($39.14) price objective by analysts at UBS in a report released on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($39.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.52 ($37.67).

Shares of ETR:LHA remained flat at $€25.94 ($32.02) during midday trading on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a fifty-two week high of €31.26 ($38.59).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

