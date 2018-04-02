Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €6.05 Price Target at UBS

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €6.05 ($7.47) target price from equities research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.67) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($7.41) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.78) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.85 ($7.22).

BIT:ENEL opened at €4.93 ($6.09) on Friday. Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.90).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

