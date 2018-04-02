UBS Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) a €20.50 Price Target

UBS set a €20.50 ($25.31) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($19.75) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €29.60 ($36.54) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.28 ($22.57).

Shares of F stock opened at €6.94 ($8.57) on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($7.23) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($11.21).

