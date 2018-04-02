UBS Analysts Give ING Group (AMS:INGA) a €17.00 Price Target

ING Group (AMS:INGA) received a €17.00 ($20.99) target price from equities research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €14.80 ($18.27) target price on shares of ING Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. S&P Global set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a €17.40 ($21.48) target price on ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on ING Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.92 ($20.88).

AMS:INGA opened at €14.35 ($17.72) on Friday. ING Group has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($20.60).

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

