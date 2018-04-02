RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €19.25 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price objective on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.71 ($31.74).

ETR:RIB opened at €17.29 ($21.35) on Friday. RIB Software has a 52-week low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a 52-week high of €35.16 ($43.41).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

