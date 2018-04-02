UBS Reiterates “CHF 88” Price Target for Swiss Re (SREN)

UBS set a CHF 88 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 97.70 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a CHF 98 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 110 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 98.25.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of VTX:SREN traded up CHF 0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching CHF 97.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ubs-analysts-give-swiss-re-sren-a-chf-88-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.