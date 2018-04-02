UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $733,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Bottomline Technologies worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $218,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,386.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $74,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,720 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,576.37, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $733,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-grows-position-in-bottomline-technologies-epay-updated.html.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.