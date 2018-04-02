Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €6.40 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €6.40 ($7.90) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.75 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €7.30 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.80 ($9.63) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €7.25 ($8.95) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.09 ($8.75).

BME IBE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €6.00 ($7.41). 36,480,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,610,000. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($9.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ubs-reiterates-6-40-price-target-for-iberdrola-ibe-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.