UBS Analysts Give National Grid (NG) a GBX 800 Price Target

UBS set a GBX 800 ($11.05) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,008 ($13.93) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 877 ($12.12) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.74) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.37) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 967 ($13.36).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 802.20 ($11.08) on Wednesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 733 ($10.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,097 ($15.16).

In other news, insider Peter Gershon bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,295 ($66,724.23). Also, insider Mark Williamson bought 43,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £347,180.40 ($479,663.44). Insiders bought 49,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,577,779 over the last three months.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

