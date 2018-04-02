UBS (UBS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

News stories about UBS (NYSE:UBS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UBS earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.5420521414378 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get UBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on UBS in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised UBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,290. UBS has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,063.60, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. UBS had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that UBS will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UBS (UBS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/ubs-ubs-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-17.html.

About UBS

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.