ugChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.36 Million (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, ugChain has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One ugChain token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.36 million worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00704947 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00168152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030022 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to buy ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

