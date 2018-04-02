Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Given a $260.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given a $260.00 target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Loop Capital set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $297.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.64.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $314.86. The firm has a market cap of $12,458.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $625.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 77,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

