UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 1,481 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after purchasing an additional 764,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after purchasing an additional 554,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,368,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,005,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,447.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $859.02 and a 1 year high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $700,667.69, a PE ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,414.91 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,450.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $1,385.00 to $1,410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

