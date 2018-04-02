UMH Properties (UMH) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. UMH Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2699311683958 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE UMH opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.45%. UMH Properties’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,998.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $156,003. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UMH Properties (UMH) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/umh-properties-umh-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.