Uniform Fiscal Object Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinhouse and CoinExchange. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $2,663.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,586,140,637 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Coinhouse. It is not possible to buy Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

